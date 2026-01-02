Dharamsala, January 2: Himachal Pradesh Police have booked a college professor and three women students on charges of ragging to death a 19-year-old woman student of the local Government Degree College in Kangra district. The victim, Pallavi, was a second-year student of the college. In a complaint to the police, her father Vikram Kumar alleged that on September 18 last year, three students -- Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika -- of the college had allegedly intimidated and assaulted his daughter. He accused Professor Ashok Kumar of indulging in obscene acts with the victim.

He said the complaint could not be lodged earlier as his daughter was traumatised and had to be hospitalised. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has sought a high-level and impartial probe into the case. According to the complaint, the alleged incident left Pallavi traumatised and mentally disturbed, resulting in a decline in her physical and psychological health. She was treated at multiple hospitals across Himachal Pradesh before being referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, Punjab, where she succumbed during treatment on December 26. Dharamsala College Student Death: Professor, 3 Students Booked Over Ragging and S*xual Assault Allegations.

The victim's father told the police that after the alleged harassment and intimidation, his daughter became mentally disturbed, leading to a sharp deterioration in her health. The police have registered a case after conducting a preliminary inquiry. "Only after a detailed investigation, it will be clear whether the allegations of ragging, physical assault, intimidation and sexual misconduct had any link to the deterioration of Pallavi's health and her subsequent death," said a police official. Bihar Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Killed After Alleged Assault by Group of Men in West Champaran; Villagers Block Road in Protest.

Police said medical records of Pallavi were being collected to ascertain the cause of death and establish any link with the alleged incident. Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan told the media that an investigation is underway and all aspects of the case would be investigated impartially. A case under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act 2009 has been registered.

