Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left the film industry and millions of fans in deep sorrow.

As news of her passing spread on Sunday, several well-known names from cinema and politics reached her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Salman Khan Remembers Legendary Singer As 'Irreplaceable Voice of Indian Music' (View Post).

Among those seen visiting her home were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were seen arriving in a car outside the residence.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle's Mortal Remains Arrive at Her Mumbai Home; Urmila Matondkar, Salim Merchant and Bollywood Celebs Pay Final Respects (Watch Videos).

While speaking to the media, Fadnavis remembered the music icon as the "most versatile artist." "This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the Mangeshkar family - we saw the demise of Lata didi, and today we see this. We are all sad...This is a great loss to all of us. We stand with the bereaved family," he said.

Asha Bhosle was known for her unmatched talent, versatility, and a career that inspired generations. Her voice gave life to songs across different genres, making her one of the greatest singers in Indian cinema history.

In a statement, Anand Bhosle shared details about the final darshan that will be held from 10:30 in the morning to 2 PM in the afternoon and also requested people to avoid crowding at the crematorium.

"Tomorrow, from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at Casa Grande building. At 4 PM, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding."

Known for her incredible range and versatility, Asha Bhosle gave Indian cinema countless evergreen songs across many decades. Some of her most loved tracks include 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Mera Kuchh Saaman,' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne.' (ANI)

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