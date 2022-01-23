New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Amidst the showbiz and hours of being in the spotlight of cameras, superstar Akshay Kumar has found peace and happiness in the midst of nature.

The 'Padman' actor took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video of him feeding grass to a herd of goats. The clip that seems to be shot in a rural location also sees a flock of chickens behind the actor.

"Chhoti chhoti chizo me badi badi khushiya mil rahi hain...what more can we ask from the almighty?! Thank you God for every single day we are alive in the midst of nature. #AttitudeOfGratitude," Akshay captioned the post.

The 54-year-old superstar also added the song 'Teri Mitti' from his film 'Kesari' in the background of the video.

On the work front, Akshay recently announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey'. Apart from this, he will soon be seen in movies like 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Prithviraj'. (ANI)

