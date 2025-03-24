Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): The new season of 'Baalveer' has been announced.

The next chapter will be out on Sony LIV.

On reprising his role, Dev Joshi in a press note said, "Baalveer has always been about courage, hope, and the battle between good and evil. This season takes everything to a whole new level, darker challenges, high-stake action, and a powerful transformation. Season 5 marks an exciting new chapter, and I can't wait for fans to witness Baalveer's most intense journey yet. The legend is far from over!"

Starring Dev Joshi as Baalveer, Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi, and Adaa Khan as the formidable Aageel, the new season will start streaming from April 7.

The official synopsis of the show read, "After an intense showdown with his father, Baalveer is left powerless, but his journey is far from over with a deadly new enemy who has emerged, determined to erase him from existence. With the fate of the world at stake, Baalveer must find a way to rise again and face his greatest battle yet." (ANI)

