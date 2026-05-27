Entertainment News | Bad Bunny Joins 'Toy Story 5' Voice Cast as 'Pizza with Sunglasses'

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI): Puerto Rican singer-rapper Bad Bunny is stepping into the world of Toy Story 5 with a quirky new role, according to People.

The Grammy-winning global music sensation, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will be voicing a character named "Pizza with Sunglasses" in the upcoming instalment of the popular franchise.

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The film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19, continues the legacy of the widely loved animated series. Bad Bunny's character is described as a toy with a unique personality and design, adding a fresh layer of creativity to the franchise.

According to Disney, the character is "effortlessly cool and mysterious" and belongs to "a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed." The studio also confirmed that Bad Bunny has a "voice cameo" in the film, according to People.

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The singer joins a star-studded cast that includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky.

The fifth instalment of the beloved franchise is directed by Andrew Stanton, a longtime writer associated with the Toy Story series, while Oscar-winning composer Randy Newman returns to score the film, according to People.

The new voice cast also includes Greta Lee as a tech-toy tablet named Lilypad, Conan O'Brien as a potty-training toy Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as a GPS hippo toy Atlas and Alan Cumming in a cameo role as Evil Bullseye, described as the "playtime alter ego" of Woody's horse toy Bullseye, according to People.

Disney also unveiled a new trailer for the sequel, showing Jessie rallying the toys to confront Lilypad and help Bonnie make friends.

Bad Bunny has previously showcased his acting skills in films including Bullet Train, Caught Stealing and Happy Gilmore 2, apart from hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live.

Among his upcoming projects is Porto Rico, directed by rapper-filmmaker Residente.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently performing across the globe as part of his "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour," which concludes in July, according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)