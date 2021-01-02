Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): American singer Beyonce ringed into the New Year with special never-seen-before footage of the moments she had spent with her three kids in 2020.

The 'Lion King' star surprised her fans as she posted the four-minute-long video on Instagram which highlighted some of her memorable moments from the year 2020 that she had spent with her and her musician husband Jay-Z's kids - Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

According to E! News, one of the clips captured Beyonce and Rumi dancing to the 'Savage Remix' in which the 39-year-old musician was featured on Megan Thee Stallion's tune.

Another one from the IGTV video titled 'Cheers to New Year Beyhive' featured outtakes from Rumi and Sir Carter's photoshoot with their celebrity mom.

Other parts of the footage featured behind-the-scenes moments from the New Year's Eve celebration of the family from last year and also had snapshots of some of the major events that hit the world in 2020 including the coronavirus outbreak.

She went on to pen down a note on how 2020 has both divided and united everyone and how 2021 can be a better and brighter year.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!! 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love," the 'Crazy In Love' singer wrote.

"As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here's to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)