Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol expressed gratitude to fans on Tuesday for the love and appreciation he has been receiving for the action thriller 'Animal'. He also thanked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On Instagram, Bobby shared pictures from the event in Hyderabad.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Grateful for all the love and appreciation...it's all because of you @sandeepreddy.vanga #Animal."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Bobby's fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "[?]Waiting for your fire acting "

Another user commented, "All the love and excitement is just for your performance in Animal Teaser and Trailer, @iambobbydeol and we can't wait for movie "

On Monday, team 'Animal' including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film, where south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast.

'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand."He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animals behave out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct; he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came from, and once you see the film, you'll realise that this film suits this title."

Recently, team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer, which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing at a younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

'Animal' is all set to hit theatres on December 1 and will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

