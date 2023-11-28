Temptation Island India: Jad Hadid Feels He Has Formed 'Beautiful and Genuine' Bond With Nikita Bhamidipati on the Show!

Recently, on Temptation Island, Nikita was seen dumping her boyfriend Tayne for tempter Jad Hadid. Nikita confirmed that she has found her man in Jad and would love to be with him.

TV IANS| Nov 28, 2023 04:46 PM IST
Temptation Island India: Jad Hadid Feels He Has Formed 'Beautiful and Genuine' Bond With Nikita Bhamidipati on the Show!
Jad Hadid, Nikita Bhamidipati (Photo Credits: Jio Cinema)

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid, who recently featured in Temptation Island India, reflected upon his connection with Nikita Bhamidipati, calling it a ‘beautiful and genuine’ bond. Jad has been making waves with his newfound connection with Nikita. Following Nikita's decision to end her relationship with Tayne, the two recently exited the show together. Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Looks Sizzling Hot in a Shiny Black Bikini and Sarong Skirt in New Promo Video; Dating Reality Show To Start Streaming From November 3 – Watch.

During their departure, Jad displayed a touching moment of emotion, by presenting Nikita with a pendant featuring her daughter's picture, considering it a precious keepsake. Reflecting on his connection with Nikita, Jad said, "I've always faced challenges in love, but meeting Nikita made me realise that everything happens for a reason. If it's the end of something, it's also the beginning of something new.” Temptation Island India: Jad Hadid Passionately Kisses Nikita in Jacuzzi, Duo's Hot Pics Go Viral!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2023 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Currency Price Change

    Currency Price Change

