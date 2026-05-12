Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Sleepless Nights, Says Soulful Classical Music Is His ‘Best Cure’

Mumbai, May 12: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a deep note about having sleepless nights, workload and the healing power of music. The icon in his blog spoke about how his work often takes priority over sleep, despite medical advice stressing the importance of getting at least seven hours of rest for the body to “recover and repair.” He wrote: “.. no sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before .. why because , work is more important than sleep .. medical says its not right .. must get 7 hrs minimum .. the body grows develops and repairs in the sleep hours (sic).”

The 82-year-old star shared that while working late into the night on his blog, he finds comfort in the soothing sounds of slide guitar and sitar-based classical meditation music. “so what does one do .. as I work i am glued to the Ef Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos .. aaah !! there is no better cure for the soul than this (sic)...” Quote of the Day: ‘Good Deeds Shouldn’t Be a Transaction’ – Amitabh Bachchan Shares Powerful Note on Selfless Kindness.

After tagging music “the best cure for the soul,” the thespian described it as an invisible thread connecting one to the Almighty. He further reflected on the universality of music, saying the seven notes common to melodies across the world unite mankind beyond boundaries. Quote of the Day by Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Success Comes to Those Who Dare and Act’, Superstar’s Words Inspire Fans.

“it is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty .. that invisible thread unseen , yet felt despite its absence .. i feel .. so it strums the strings within ..... the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the World, are the Universal commonness of mankind .. .. respect it and it shall respect you ...... put it on and softly it shall gave you the peace of slumber.....(sic).” He added: “The seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the World, are the Universal commonness of mankind .... respect it and it shall respect you …(sic).”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).