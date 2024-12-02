Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Actor Boman Irani celebrates his 65th birthday on Monday. On this special occasion, the actor shared his childhood picture on social media, humorously admitting that he still has "the mind of a 9-year-old."

Posting a nostalgic before-and-after photo on Instagram, Boman Irani shared a monochrome photo of his younger self alongside a recent photograph.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Anger on X; Is It Related to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Divorce Rumours? (View Post).

As the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor turns 65, Boman Irani expressed his gratitude for all the love and support he has received from people across the world. Reflecting on his journey over the years, the actor in his heartfelt caption wrote:

"As I look back at this kid...While I still have the mind of a 9 year old, this 65 year old can't help but be amazed at the years gone by. Grateful for all the experiences, (blunders included) and wonder how I became eligible for so much love from across the universe, even from people I may never have met. All I can say is thank you and bless my lucky stars!"

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil To Host Two Wedding Ceremonies on December 12? All You Need To Know About the 'Baby John' Actress' Goa Wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDERfXrNciu/

Actor Anupam Kher also took to social media to wish Boman on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my friend. You are the bestest. Love and prayers always."

Earlier, on this special occasion, Boman's son, actor Kayoze Irani, took to Instagram to share heartfelt memories of their time. Kayoze shared a series of throwback photos and videos that capture the essence of their close-knit family bond.

Among them, one featured Boman playing the guitar, posing with his wife and children, and enjoying quality time with Kayoze.

One of the nostalgic pictures shared by Kayoze was where Boman is seated on a chair with his two sons, Kayoze and Danesh Irani, while his wife, Zenobia Irani, stands behind him with one hand resting on his shoulder.

Along with these heartwarming photos, Kayoze also shared a video of a small jam session between father and son.

Wishing his father a happy birthday on Instagram, Kayoze wrote, "Happy Birthday Bob @boman_irani."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDD7d4ii-Bo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Boman Irani is one of Hindi cinema's most beloved actors, with a remarkable career spanning several box-office hits. Some of his notable films include 'Munna Bhai MBBS', 'Don', '3 Idiots', 'Happy New Year', 'Uunchai', 'PK', 'Housefull" franchise and 'Dunki'.

Boman Irani made his directorial debut with the film 'The Mehta Boys'. He recently shared his journey of creating the film during its screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

"This movie was given to me by Sujoy Ghosh 10 years ago. He gave me one line for the picture, which was the beginning of the story. Then I started writing. I said I will direct it. He gave me a one-liner," Boman revealed.

'The Mehta Boys' stars Shreya Chaudhary and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, and Boman plays a father who navigates the emotional complexities of his relationship with his son.

'The Mehta Boys' is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)