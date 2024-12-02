Keerthy Suresh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Baby John, recently took to social media to share about her relationship with boyfriend Antony Thattil. Taking to her Instagram handle on November 27, the actress shared a picture with her longtime beau from their Diwali celebrations this year and captioned it, "15 years and counting." Now, in the latest update, the National Award-winning actress also confirmed her wedding venue and the month of her nuptials. Keerthy Suresh Confirms Dating Antony Thattil; ‘Baby John’ Actress Shares Pic With Beau Amid Wedding News.

Keerthy Suresh To Marry Antony Thattil in Goa in December 2024

On Friday, November 29, Keerthy Suresh was spotted seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji at the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati with her parents, G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh. After her darshan, reporters from several channels followed her and asked her about her marriage plans and upcoming projects. Replying to them, Keerthy Suresh said, "I am getting married next month. That's why I came to take the blessings of Srivaru." When asked about the venue, the actress confirmed that the wedding would take place in Goa.

Keerthy Suresh To Tie the Knot in Goa

"I have my wedding next month, so I visited Tirumala to seek blessings. The wedding will take place in Goa." - #KeerthySuresh In Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/4ON8E3SRJY — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 29, 2024

Keerthy Suresh To Have Two Wedding Ceremonies in Hindu and Christian Traditions

Keerthy Suresh and her boyfriend, Antony Thattil, who belong to different faiths, have reportedly decided to host two wedding ceremonies. The couple-to-be will marry according to Hindu customs and Christian traditions, resulting in two ceremonies. According to a report in the Times of India, the duo will be hosting a Hindu wedding ceremony on December 12 morning. For the grand day, the Baby John actress will be wearing a Madisar saree.

The event will be followed by a Church wedding, where the couple will exchange their vows at sunset. Reports suggest a soft pastel and beige theme has been finalised for the ceremony. The after-party celebrations will see friends and close family members in attendance. The couple's pre-wedding festivities begin on December 10, with the Sangeet on December 11. Keerthy Suresh Confirms Goa Wedding in December During Her Visit to Tirupati Temple (Watch Video).

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil dated for almost 15 years before making their relationship public recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).