Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia are celebrating 40 years of togetherness and the '3 Idiots' actor made it more special with his adorable anniversary post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a collage of pictures with his wife and wrote, "So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you're this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However... Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That's the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you..#HappyAnniversary #40YearsOfBeingTogether"

After his post, Saba Pataudi also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary, she wrote in the comment section, "Happpppyyyy Anniversary! How beautiful..To the next 40 .. much love."

Farah Khan Kunder commented, "Happy anniversary you 2. Could hav bn me bomzi if only u had waited"

Boman and Zenobia are blessed with two sons, Danesh and Kayoze. Boman has featured in films like ' Munna bhai MBBS', 'Main Hoon Na, '3 Idiots', 'Jolly LLB' to name a few.

Meanwhile, Boman Irani's directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' is all set to be out on OTT.

Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup will be seen in the lead roles along with Boman Irani.

As per the makers, 'The Mehta Boys' tells the "story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship."

The Mehta Boys had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) held in September 2024, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the festival followed by a Best Actor win for Boman Irani at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto held in October 2024. The movie made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in November 2024 and also opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025. (ANI)

