In the latest update coming up from the case, it seems that the It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni sent his co-star Blake Lively a six-minute voice note apologising for the rooftop scene which had caused a disagreement between them. The voice note exclusively obtained by TMZ shows Baldoni could be heard apologising for the rooftop scene and also suggesting some revisions for the same. Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Controversy: Judge Sets March 2026 Trial Date for ‘It Ends With Us’ Case, First Hearing To Take Place Soon.

Justin Baldoni’s Voice Note to Blake Lively

In the voice memo that has surfaced online, Baldoni could be heard apologising to Blake, saying, "I'm really sorry. I f**ked up. One thing you should know about me is I will admit and apologise when I fail. I am far from perfect, I'm a flawed man, as my wife will attest. I'm gonna fuck up. I'm gonna say the wrong thing. I'm going to put my foot in my mouth...but I will always apologise and find my way back to the centre."

Justin Baldoni Apologises to Blake Lively in Newly Released Audio

After apologising multiple times, Baldoni also indirectly mentions Lively's friends, seemingly referencing her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and bestie, Taylor Swift, who were major advocates for her script changes. He said, "Damn right, you've got great friends if that's how you felt, and they knew that. We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they're the two most creative people on the planet. The three of you guys together is unbelievable." Blake Lively’s Lawyers REACT to Video Released by Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team From ‘It Ends With Us’ Sets, Say the Footage Corroborates Allegations Made by Actress.

Blake's lawyers have yet to respond to the newly released audio from Baldoni's team. The trial for the It Ends With Us actors' case is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026, with an initial hearing set for February 3, 2025.

