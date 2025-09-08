Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has joined the cast of 'Border 2', one of the most anticipated films slated for release in January 2026.

The makers on Monday announced that Sonam will be paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film.

Also Read | TIFF 2025: AR Rahman Clicks Selfie With 'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton; Fans React As Music Maestro Scores Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Featuring Pratik Gandhi and Felton As Josiah Oldfield (View Post).

"Welcoming @sonambajwa to the #Border2 family, opposite @diljitdosanjh. A tale where grace and glory unite - releasing in cinemas on January 22, 2026," read a post on the official Instagram handle of T-Series Films.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan CONFIRMS Reuniting With Rajinikanth After 46 Years at SIIMA 2025; Is LCU Fame Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Helming the Dream Collab?.

Speaking about the sequel to one of the most loved Bollywood films, 'Border', producer Bhushan Kumar earlier said, "Border is more than a film, it's an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend," as quoted in a press release shared by the makers.

Director Anurag Singh said it was an "honour" for him to pay tribute to the undying spirit of Indian soldiers with his film 'Border 2'.

The film is scheduled for release on January 22, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)