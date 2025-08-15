India gained freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The day is remembered for the courage of our freedom fighters and also to honour the armed forces who have always put their country before themselves. This year, India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. On the occasion, the makers of Border 2, the upcoming sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic Border, unveiled the film’s first poster featuring Sunny Deol. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh. ‘Border 2’: Varun Dhawan Wraps Up Amritsar Schedule of His Upcoming War Epic (See Pics).

‘Border 2’ First Poster Unveiled on Independence Day 2025

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta unveiled the first poster of the upcoming war film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The poster features Sunny Deol as a valiant soldier firing a rocket. His intense expression in the poster evokes chills. The motion poster instantly brings to mind Deol’s portrayal of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the original Border film.

Not just that, fans were also treated to another surprise. A release date for the war film was unveiled by the makers along with the poster. Sunny Deol's Border 2 is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 22, 2026.

Netizens React to ‘Border 2’ Poster

As soon as the makers dropped the poster on social media, fans flooded the comment section with messages of pride and excitement. A majority wrote patriotic phrases like “Jai Hind” and “Saare Jahan Se Accha, Hindustan Hamara”, while others eagerly asked if the teaser for Border 2 would also be unveiled today. The post quickly turned into a celebration of national spirit, with fans sharing their anticipation for the film. Varun Dhawan Calls It the ‘Best Morning’ As He Enjoys Punjab’s Fields, Wraps Amritsar Schedule of War Epic ‘Border 2’ (View Post).

Netizens Can't wait for ‘Border 2’

More About ‘Border 2’

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The movie is a tribute to the armed forces and their sacrifices. Sunny Deol will reprise his role as the commanding officer, while Diljit Dosanjh will portray IAF officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Varun Dhawan will play Param Vir Chakra hero Major Hoshiar Singh. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

