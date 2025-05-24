Cannes [France], May 24 (ANI): The 78th Cannes Film Festival witnessed a delightful meeting of two global stars, Alia Bhatt and 'Bridgerton' fame Simone Ashley, as they came together for a L'Oreal promotional event on the French Riviera.

Alia Bhatt, who made her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious festival this year, turned heads in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown.

The off-shoulder ensemble, crafted in ecru Chantilly lace and embellished with hand-embroidered organza and enamel flowers, was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The elegant look was completed with a sleek bun featuring uniquely styled edges and radiant makeup.

During a L'Oreal photo-op, Alia met fellow brand ambassador Simone Ashley, best known for her role in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.

Simone was dressed in a classic Vivienne Westwood outfit, exuding charm and sophistication.

A heartwarming moment between the two went viral on social media and was shared by fan accounts, where the two were seen admiring each other with a beaming smile.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Alia offered a glimpse of her Cannes look on Instagram.

In a black-and-white story, she posed with a hand fan bearing the iconic L'Oreal motto, "I'm worth it," giving fans an early look at the elegance she was about to unveil on the red carpet.

Reportedly, Alia was supposed to make her Cannes debut during the opening ceremony. However, in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions, she postponed her travel.

On her birthday in March, Alia, during a press meet, confirmed her Cannes debut.

"This is going to be my first year when I'm going to Cannes. So I'm very nervous and very excited, and I'm also now trying my hand at new makeup looks and videos. I put up a makeup tutorial of my own at the beginning of the year. Now my, you know, my team is like, Why don't we try something that you've never done before, like blue eyeshadow or pink eyeshadow or something like that?" she said. (ANI)

