Rock legend Bruce Springsteen's biopic is in its early stages. US-based publication The Hollywood Reporter recently stated that Jeremy Allen White is in talks to portray the role of Bruce in a film about the music legend's life. Based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name, the movie is set to focus on the making of Springsteen's 1982 album, Nebraska. Scott Cooper is adapting the script with plans to direct. Gotham Group is behind the project, which counts Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein as producers. Springsteen is a music icon known as The Boss and continues to draw rapt audiences with his legendary live performances. Nebraska was Springsteen's sixth studio album and was released two years before his smash hit Born in the U.S.A. came out in 1984. Bruce Springsteen Suffers Fall in Amsterdam but ‘Tougher Than the Rest’ Singer Gets Back Up To Finish the Concert (Watch Video).

Interestingly, the update about his biopic comes a few days after it was announced that he has become the first international songwriter to be named an Ivors Academy Fellow. Following in the footsteps of Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading and Sting, Springsteen will receive the honours at The Ivors with Amazon Music ceremony in London on May 23, Billboard reported. Honoured about it, Springsteen said, "I'm proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognized by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years. "This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way. For this, I will always remain deeply appreciative," he continued. "There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship," added Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy. She Came to Me: Bruce Springsteen Pens Song For Rebecca Miller’s Film Slated for Berlinale Premiere.

Music Legend Bruce Springsteen to Get Biopic and Ivors Academy Honour

Bruce Springsteen to Become First International Songwriter to Receive Ivors Academy Honor https://t.co/Ud8qzWFNZ8 pic.twitter.com/L5nw4CkU49 — BluePurple Records (@BluePurpleMusic) March 26, 2024

"Songwriters are powerful storytellers who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft," Tom Gray said. The legendary guitarist and the E Street Band returned to the stage in Phoenix for a triumphant reboot of their postponed 2023 world tour, which was postponed in September due to Springsteen's recovery from peptic ulcer disease.