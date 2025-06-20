Los Angeles, Jun 20 (PTI) Hollywood actor Carla Gugino, best known for the "Spy Kids" franchise and "San Andreas", is set to star alongside Lou Taylor Pucci in "Winthrop".

Based on the cult podcast "Knifepoint Horror" and the fan-favorite episode “The Lockbox” by writer, creator, and narrator Soren Narnia, the upcoming film is slated to begin its production in Vancouver this summer, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

It revolves around Gugino's character, who puts her life on the line to protect her troubled, enigmatic cousin, Winthrop (Pucci), after he gets targeted and hunted by a powerful supernatural force.

Daniel Stamm will direct the horror feature from the script by Justin Yoffe.

The film is produced by Kearie Peak under the production banner Peak Pictures and Capstone Studios.

Gugino will next feature in "The Adventures of Cliff Booth" alongside Brad Pitt. The film is a spin-off of Quentin Tararantino's "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood".

It is directed by David Fincher. PTI

