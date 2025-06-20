Washington, DC, June 20: A New York federal judge has ruled that actor-producer Justin Baldoni can access messages between actress Blake Lively and singer Taylor Swift. These messages are related to the film 'It Ends With Us' and the ongoing legal case between the movie's stars, reported Variety. According to the publication, Lively had asked the court to prevent Baldoni from obtaining these messages, arguing that he was trying to involve Swift to gain public attention.

However, Judge Lewis Liman disagreed and found that the messages might provide crucial information relevant to the case. In his order, the judge stated that while public opinion plays a role in high-profile cases, the messages could offer useful insights. He also reminded the parties that a protective order is in place, so the messages cannot be shared with the press. Justin Baldoni’s USD400M Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Dismissed; Judge Allows Partial Refiling.

"A motion or request may be, and in this case often has been, both a legitimate litigation tactic and an attempt to maneuver in the broader court of public opinion," the judge wrote. Baldoni's lawyers had earlier sent subpoenas to Swift and her legal team. However, Swift's team issued a statement saying that she had no role in the film except allowing one of her songs to be used. They also said she only saw the film weeks after its release. Following this, Baldoni's team withdrew the subpoenas. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Controversy: Actress Hires Former CIA Deputy Nick Shapiro As Crisis Manager Amid Legal Battle.

Lively's lawyers sought to resolve the matter entirely, insisting that Swift was not involved. However, the judge ruled that since Lively had mentioned Swift's knowledge of issues on the film set, her messages could help prove or disprove her claims of harassment and retaliation. Lively had sued Baldoni in December, accusing him and his publicists of spreading false stories about her in the media after she spoke about sexual harassment during the film's production. Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing her of ruining his reputation, but that case was dismissed last week.

