After making waves globally, the popular reality show The Traitors has finally arrived in India. The desi edition, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2025. For the unversed, the show features 20 participants, all of whom have been involved in some form of headline-making incident in the past, staying together in a palace with the sole objective of winning the show by taking part in gripping physical and psychological tasks. Names like Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Purav Jha, Elnaaz Nourouzi, and Raftaar are part of The Traitors India. ‘The Traitors’: Uorfi Javed’s Sister Asfi Javed Calls Out Apoorva Mukhija for Clout-Chasing After Fight With Her Sister, Says ‘Reality Shows Ke Situations Ko Kitna Milk Karna Hain for Fame’ (View Post).

Content creator Purav Jha, often called the 'Human AI' in the Indian meme community due to his mind-boggling impersonation skills, has been specifically grabbing eyeballs ever since the show's commencement. Karan Johar also chose him as the first traitor of the season. If you don't know who Purav is, we are here to help you with that!

Who Is Purav Jha?

Purav Jha, aka 'India's Human AI', is one of the country's most loved and followed content creators and YouTubers. Born in Delhi on August 11, 2002, Purav Jha is a native of Bihar. He kickstarted his content creation journey in 2018 with Instagram and TikTok. In 2024, Purav Jha shot to fame with a parody video of Microsoft boss Bill Gates' meeting with viral social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala. While Purav Jha portrayed the swag-filled Dolly Chaiwala, Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati acted as the American billionaire. Purav, as Dolly with his signature tea-making style and high voltage swag, was just a treat to watch.

Purav Jha X Carry Minati

Another Purav Jha video, 'Making of a Bhojpuri Film', was released in 2024 and received much attention. Purav's portrayal of a Bhojpuri actor left netizens in awe of the 23-year-old's observation and eating skills. Purav went on to recreate the looks of several popular personalities on the internet, including Dhruv Rathee, IShowSpeed, Samay Raina, and Hanumankind, highlighting his passion for the craft, ultimately earning him the title of 'India's Human AI'.

Purav Jha’s Education and Family Background

According to multiple media reports, Purav Jha, who completed his schooling from Delhi's Bharat Public School and Raisina Bengali School, graduated from a university in Delhi in 2020. Purav's father is a teacher by profession, while his mother is a homemaker. He has two brothers, Gaurav Jhaa and Aryaa Jhaa. Purav Jha has also featured in shows like Ishq Next Door and Campus Diaries.

Purav Jha’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purav Jha (@puravjha)

Before participating in The Traitors, Purav Jha went viral online after he recreated Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's viral song "Sorry Sorry". Netizens absolutely loved the video, which is still making noise online.

Purav Jha As Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purav Jha (@puravjha)

Talking about The Traitors, the game is divided into two groups, consisting of innocents and traitors. The taritors, who are selected by host Karan Johar himself, are required to keep their identity hidden and plot to silently eliminate the innocents. The innocents, on the other hand, have to ensure their safety by identifying the traitors. Purav Jha, who is a traitor on the show, has eliminated Raj Kundra and Sahil Salathia from The Traitors. ‘The Traitors’: Anshula Kapoor Accuses Aunt Maheep Kapoor of Being a ‘Traitor’ As Family Bonds Get Tested – See Who Was Eliminated in Week 1 of Karan Johar’s Show.

Who's Still in ‘The Traitors’

After four thrilling epsidoes since its premiere, the contestants remaining in Karan Johar;s The Traitors are Ashish Vidhayrthi, Harsh Gujral, Apoorva Mukhija, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Raftaar, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Anshula Kapoor, Janvi Gaur, Jannat Zubair, Sushanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala and Purav Jha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).