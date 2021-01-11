Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Late Hollywood actor and playwright Chadwick Boseman movie 'Da 5 Bloods' proved to be a big winner at the inaugural edition of the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Film and TV projects in the genres that are often neglected at awards season got their due at the Critics Choice Super Awards. According to E! News, this first-ever ceremony honouring TV and film works in fan-obsessed genres, such as superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action categories, took place on Sunday (local time), hosted by Kevin Smith and writer-actress Dani Fernandez.

Netflix's 'Da 5 Bloods', is a Spike Lee-directed war film that is seen as a probable Oscar's contender. The film took home two prizes: Best Actor in an Action Movie for Delroy Lindo, and Best Action Movie. It was released in June, just months before Chadwick died in August at the age of 43 after quietly battling colon cancer.

Among other key film-honourees was Hulu's 'Palm Springs', landing three prizes, including Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for star Andy Samberg. The Disney+ release 'Soul' also picked up three awards, with voice actors Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx both ending up in the winner's column. (ANI)

