Entertainment News | Chand Mera Dil Trailer: Ananya Panday Picks Self-respect over Love Opposite Lakshya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Trailer for actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil' is finally out and gives fans a closer look at the emotional love story between their characters Aarav and Chandni.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film's trailer runs for two minutes and fifty-four seconds and shows the highs and lows in the relationship between the two lead characters. The trailer opens with Lakshya's character Aarav repeatedly apologising to Ananya Panday's Chandni, before moving into the happier and romantic moments of their relationship.

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The trailer hints at an intense love story filled with emotions, misunderstandings, romance and heartbreak.

Ananya, on Monday, took to her Instagram to share the trailer with fans along with a caption that read, "A love story that's not perfect, not planned, just a little real. Chand Mera Dil - TRAILER OUT NOW. Link in bio. In cinemas 22nd May, worldwide."

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Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYMDmW8sh18/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The makers had earlier released the teaser and fresh posters from the film, which gave fans a glimpse into the chemistry between Ananya and Lakshya.

The film was also expected to clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', as both movies were earlier scheduled to release on May 22. However, Varun's romantic comedy has now been postponed to June 5, clearing the way for 'Chand Mera Dil'.

'Chand Mera Dil' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 22. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)