Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 (ANI): Chappell Roan, the 26-year-old pop sensation, made a striking entrance on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards, debuting a bold fashion-forward look for the music night.

The singer, nominated for six Grammy awards this year, wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier couture dress from the 2003 spring/summer collection, a head-turning archival piece that featured a colourful, feather-like hat to match.

In keeping with her avant-garde approach to style, Roan's ensemble was both camp and vintage, offering a nod to her past show-stopping looks, including her memorable appearances at the 2024 Governors Ball and MTV VMAs.

She described her red carpet look as embodying "a lot of glam," also revealing that she was sporting long nails to match her opulent outfit, as per People magazine.

Roan's stylist, Genesis Webb, shared that the Gaultier dress had been a dream for years, noting that the iconic piece had been kept "on her vision board for 10 years," even sleeping with it in her room due to its significance, as per People magazine.

Matching her dramatic couture look, Roan wore signature porcelain-doll makeup, featuring bold blue-and-gold eyeshadow and a deep cherry lip.

Roan has received multiple Grammy nominations this year. Her hit single 'Good Luck Babe!' is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, while her album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Additionally, Roan is nominated for Best New Artist, joining other talented artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift, who also received six nominations.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared an emotional message with her fans on Instagram, admitting that Grammy week had been a rollercoaster of emotions.

"I've been crying tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free," she posted, adding, "Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed your ass up to shows and festivals. Because y'all are rockstars, I feel like a rockstar."

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is being hosted by Trevor Noah, and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 will stream live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. (ANI)

