Thandel, the upcoming Telugu film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has been grabbing headlines over the past few days. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who also wrote the script based on a story by Karthik Theeda. As the release date nears, the Thandel team is busy with promotions in various cities. One of the most hyped events is the star-studded Thandel Jaathara, currently taking place in Hyderabad today. Popular filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga (SRV) also graced the mega event, where he spoke about Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya. ‘Thandel’ Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Love for Sai Pallavi Faces Heart-Wrenching Test as the Pakistani Police Threaten His Future (Watch Video).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Naga Chaitanya’s Impact on ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Animal’ Characters

Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was one of the main guests of the night at Thandel Jaathara. At the event, the director spoke about Naga Chaitanya's personality and how he indirectly played a role in inspiring the character and outfits of the lead stars in his hit Bollywood films Kabir Singh (2019) and Animal (2023). He said, "For some reason, for a few actors, without knowing them also, you have a special interest and inclination towards them, and Chaitanya is one among them."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Naga Chaitanya

He added, "In reality, the costumes you wear and the way you drive your Lamborghini. In Kabir Singh and Animal, I asked my costume designer to take reference from your real-life outfits. I’ve never shared this before, and I thought I would now." SRV concluded by wishing Naga Chaitanya the very best for the film.

Sai Pallavi Expresses Her Admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Thandel's leading lady, Sai Pallavi, also graced the mega pre-release event despite suffering from a fever. At the event, the actress shared how much she admired Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his unfiltered personality. She said, "Sandeep Reddy Garu, I feel every director should have a voice within them, and yours is so unfiltered on screen, in your interviews, and wherever you go. It is so nice and refreshing to see someone who isn’t influenced by all the things around them. You've gone from Arjun to now doing bigger films, and people look forward to your movies." She concluded by thanking SRV for gracing the event with his presence. ‘Thandel’: In Spite of Fever and Cold, Sai Pallavi Dubs for Upcoming Film Co-Starring Naga Chaitanya.

Sai Pallavi Speaks About Sandeep Reddy Vanga

"Every director should have a voice, and #SandeepReddyVanga has such a voice, being unfiltered on and off-screen without being influenced by many other things." - #SaiPallavi at #Thandel Jaathara Event. pic.twitter.com/0SDSWhuMzd — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) February 2, 2025

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thandel’:

The night could've been more amazing with the presence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who was the chief guest at the pre-release event. Producer Allu Aravind, who graced the event, revealed that the Pushpa 2 star was suffering from severe gastritis, due to which he could not make it to the event. Meanwhile, Thandel, bankrolled by Geetha Arts, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).