Love is in the air as Valentine's Day 2025 is fast approaching.

With February 14 on the horizon, it's time to start preparing for some romantic plans with your partner. If you ask us, watching iconic romance movies is the best way to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit. While South cinema is best known for its gripping thrillers, its romance dramas have also left a deep impact on our lives. These films are celebrated not only for their relatable stories but also for the chemistry between the actors. Valentine’s Day 2025: From Choi Woo-Shik’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’ to Gong Yoo’s ‘Goblin’, Here Are 5 Romantic K-Dramas You Can’t Miss This February 14.

This Valentine's Day, why not embark on a journey through a carefully curated list of some of the most iconic romance movies in South Indian cinema? While 'binge-watch' recommendations are flying around everywhere, we bring you the best ones! From Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's 96 to Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej's Fidaa, these movies promise an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with love, drama, comedy, and maybe even heartbreak. But that's what makes it realistic, isn't it? Check them out!

1.’Fidaa’

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Varun Tej, Saranya Pradeep, Harshvardhan Rane, Sai Chand, Satyam Rajesh

Where to Watch: Netflix

Should women leave their homes to move in with their partners after marriage? What about their own dreams? Does their individual life end with the union? Sekhar Kammula's 2017 film Fidaa answers these questions with a comforting story of love between an NRI doctor and a village girl for whom family means everything.

2. ‘Premam’

Director: Alphonse Puthren

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, Krishna Sanker, Vinay Forrt, Soubin Shahir

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you think the best romance drama Sai Pallavi has starred in is Fidaa, then you haven't watched this Malayalam masterpiece. This coming-of-age romance film follows George David (Nivin Pauly) through different stages of his love life. Despite its "not-so-satisfying" ending, Premam deserves praise for beautifully portraying love, college romance, and heartbreak. Definitely a must-watch.

3. ‘Meesaya Murukku’

Director: Hiphop Tamizha Adi

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Aathmika, Vivek, Sha Ra, RJ Vigneshkanth, Gajaraj, Ma Ka Pa Anand

Where to Watch:

Meesaya Murukku, released in 2017, is a coming-of-age musical comedy-drama that marked the directorial debut of Tamil music composer-singer Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who also stars in the lead role. The film follows a young man sent to an engineering college by his loving father, hoping he will secure a high-paying job. However, the protagonist has a different path to success—secretly working hard to become an independent musician. Another must-watch!

4. ‘96’

Director: C Prem Kumar

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Varsha Bollamma, Devadarsini Sukumaran, Aadithya Baskar, Gouri G Kishan

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

96 undoubtedly tops the list of the best romantic films of Kollywood. The movie follows the reunion of two people who share a deep fondness for each other and rekindle their past memories during a college reunion. From the subtle acting to the heartwarming music, 96 is a perfect watch this Valentine's season.

5. ‘RX 100’

Director: Ajay Bhupathi

Cast: Kartikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh, Dayanand Reddy

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Considered one of Tollywood's most iconic romance-action films, RX 100 has a dedicated fanbase among movie buffs. Released in 2018, the film became an instant hit, proving that star power isn't necessary for success. With its gripping storyline and thrilling climax, RX 100 resonated deeply with the youth, making a lasting impact. Payal Rajput Birthday: Instagram Pics of the 'RX 100' Actress That We Can't Stop Admiring.

Whether you're planning a cosy date night or just indulging in heartfelt stories, these films set the perfect tone for love. Wishing everyone a happy Valentine's week!

