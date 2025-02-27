Los Angeles [US], February 27 (ANI): Charlie Cox is super excited to return as Matt Murdock in Marvel Television's 'Daredevil : Born Again'.

Recalling how a phone call kicked off his journey back to the fan-favourite character, Charlie in a press note said: "When everything was shut down during the pandemic, I got a call from [Marvel president] Kevin Feige who pitched me the idea of coming back for cameos in both 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'She-Hulk'. Then he said there will be something after, but they didn't know what that might be. I was speechless and absolutely over the moon. I think he said something like 'you know, I just wanted to gauge your interest,' and my answer was a resounding 'it's high, my interest is very high!'"

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Highlights Salman Khan's Popularity Even Among His Enemies in Teaser (Watch Video).

Fans have watched Matt Murdock and Daredevil flirt with the MCU for years, starting with a cameo appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Consciously or unconsciously, we have been seeding Matt Murdock and the Daredevil character in many shows before we started thinking about his own revival series," explained executive producer and head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum.

Also Read | Jahan-E-Khusrau 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Attend 25th Anniversary of Sufi Music Festival on February 28 in New Delhi.

The series will be out on March 5, 2025, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu on JioHotstar in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)