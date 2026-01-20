A new large-scale reality show titled The 50 is set to make its debut on JioHotstar and Colors TV from February 1, 2026. The series will be hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and is expected to run for approximately 50 days. Produced under the international format by Banijay, the Indian adaptation brings together a large group of celebrities competing in strategy-driven challenges, social gameplay and survival-based tasks. ‘The 50’: Karan Patel Confirmed As FIRST Contestant on Jio Hotstar’s New Reality Show, to Premiere on February 1, 2026 (View Post)

‘The 50’ Format

Explaining the concept of the show, Alok Jain from JioCinema told India Today, “The concept of The 50 is that we will bring together 50 celebrity contestants in one place and they will have to perform some very entertaining tasks. There will be eliminations, and after some time, over approximately 50 episodes, we will have a winner.” Unlike traditional reality formats, contestants will reportedly live in a castle-style setup in Mumbai. The show will not follow a predictable weekly elimination model, adding an element of unpredictability to the competition. The game will focus on strategy, alliances and audience engagement. ‘The 50’: Yuzvendra Chahal Denies Joining Reality Show, Says Reports About Reunion With Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma False.

Who Is Hosting 'The 50'?

Farah Khan will host the upcoming reality show. Known for her work as a director, choreographer, and YouTuber, Farah brings experience in handling large-scale entertainment formats and celebrity-driven shows. One unique feature of The 50 is its interactive format. Viewers will be able to choose their favourite contestant and place virtual bets. If the chosen contestant wins the show, fans will also receive a share of the prize money, making audience participation a central part of the experience. Karan Patel, Divyaa Agarwal Lock in as First Confirmed Contestants of The 50.

Confirmed Contestants List So Far

Several celebrities have officially confirmed their participation:

Karan Patel - The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared his invitation on Instagram, posting a black box with a gold lion design and expressing excitement about the show. Faisal Sheikh (Faisu) - The social media influencer with over 33 million followers confirmed his entry. He has previously appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Divya Agarwal - Winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, Divya announced her return to reality television after focusing on acting projects. Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot - The Bhojpuri actress shared a video revealing their tickets to the show. The couple earlier met during Bigg Boss 10. Shiny Doshi - Known for Jamai Raja, Pandya Store and Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, she confirmed her participation. Rudra Rana - Actor and model, confirmed entry. Ahmed Al Marzooki - Celebrity interviewer, confirmed through Instagram. Dushyant Kukreja - Social media creator, also confirmed participation.

More names are expected to be announced closer to the premiere. Apart from the confirmed names, several celebrities are being speculated as possible participants, including Dhanashree Verma, Pratik Sehajpal, Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, Shiv Thakare, Urfi Javed, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Sreesanth, Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena and Jay Bhanushali. However, the final list has not yet been officially revealed.

When and Where To Watch ‘The 50’

The 50 will begin streaming on JioHotstar and will also air on Colors TV from February 1, 2026. With a large celebrity lineup, interactive fan participation, and an unconventional format, the show aims to offer a fresh reality TV experience for Indian audiences.

