Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): The makers of Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' have pushed the release date of the film. The Marvel superhero's next feature will be released theatrically on July 31, a week later than previously scheduled, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was earlier set to release on July 24, 2026.

Sony Pictures made the announcement about the release date of the film. The director, who is known for his movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', is helming the project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

With this change in the release date, now it will hit the theatres after a gap from Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', which also stars Holland and opens theatres on July 17.

Holland, who appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," confirmed that production for the fourth "Spider-Man" movie will begin in mid-2025, as per the outlet.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go -- we're nearly there," Holland said. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" said the actor.

Holland has played Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019), and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

The last film grossed over 1 billion dollars globally, following its release shortly after "Avengers: Endgame," a pattern this new film seems to follow with its release after "Avengers: Doomsday."

Cretton has been involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming "Wonder Man" miniseries and developing a sequel to "Shang-Chi." However, "Spider-Man 4" is now the main focus for the studio. (ANI)

