It seems like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could be swinging back onto the big screen again. Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, best known for co-writing The Batman: Part II, recently hinted that he’s interested in writing a Spider-Man 4 centred around Maguire’s Peter Parker but this time, juggling life as a husband and father. ‘Spider-Man 4’: Tom Holland To Return As Iconic Web-Slinger; Will Zendaya Make Comeback As MJ in Fourth Instalment?

Mattson Tomlin Shares post on X - See Post

Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films. https://t.co/tXdKKY7tBu — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) July 31, 2025

Mattson Tomlin Old Tweet

In a conversation that began on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Tomlin if he would ever consider writing a Spider-Man film. His reply instantly lit up the fandom. He wrote, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father.”

Fans Excited As Mattson Tomlin Hints at Tobey Maguire’s Return

Tomlin added that after the last few films, he’s drawn to exploring Peter Parker’s life as a dad, saying, “Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last eight films.” The tweet quickly went viral, with longtime fans of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy flooding social media with excitement. Many expressed their desire to see Maguire reprise his iconic role after nearly two decades. One user wrote, “That’s the Spider-Man 4 we’ve all been waiting for! Make it happen!” Another fan added, “Raimi and Tobey’s version had heart - this could bring that magic back.” ‘Spider-Man 4’ Update: Tom Holland Confirms Filming of MCU Franchise’s Fourth Installment Will Begin in 2025 (Watch Video)

Fans Rooting for Tobey Maguire’s Solo Comeback

The nostalgia for Maguire’s version of Spider-Man remains strong even after the success of No Way Home (2021), where Tobey joined Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in a historic on-screen reunion. The crossover reignited interest in all three Spider-Men, and fans have been demanding solo continuations ever since.

Mattson Tomlin Shares post on X - See Post

Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a “no” yet! https://t.co/hdYju4h0p4 — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) October 26, 2025

Mattson Tomlin’s Update on Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 4’

Over the weekend, another fan asked Tomlin if there was “any movement” on the possible project. His reply, though cautious, kept the spark alive, “Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!” While the project is far from official, Tomlin’s interest alone has brought fresh hope to fans still attached to Raimi’s emotional, character-driven Spider-Man films. CinemaCon 2025: From ‘Spider-Man 4’ Title Reveal to ‘The Beatles’ Cast Reveal – All Major Movie Updates and Announcements Shared by Sony Pictures on Day 1 of the Convention.

Tom Holland’s Next 'Spider-Man' Film

Meanwhile, Tom Holland will next return as the web-slinger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated to release on July 31, 2026. Holland previously teased that the upcoming film would be a “fresh start” for his version of Peter Parker, marking a new chapter after No Way Home. As for Tomlin, he continues his work on The Batman: Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, set for release in October 2027.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mattson Tomlin X account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).