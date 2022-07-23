Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her birthday on the 18th of July with friends and family. Many pictures and videos from the intimate birthday celebrations went viral on social media and fans were waiting for more sneak peeks into what happened on the global icon's 40th birthday.

Well, fret no more...because Priyanka has now shared some photos and videos of her 'birthday squad'. Priyanka also confirmed that she was in Mexico along with the bunch for the birthday. The photos feature her husband Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra, her friend Natasha Poonawalla and many others.

Going by the looks of the pictures, it looks like the birthday vacation was all about fun and laughter!

Sharing the photos, Priyanka also penned a note. She wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!

So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).

The most incredible celebrations planned and executed to perfection by my (heart emoji) @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday... you really know how to love baby. I'm a lucky girl.

She added, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you to everyone who reached out, it means the world.Here's to the beginning of the rest of my life.Grateful and blessed".

In the album, Priyanka also shared a photo with her daughter Malti Marie. Looks like the couple celebrated her half-birthday in Mexico. In the photo, Nick is seen holding a small cake that reads "Happy six months B'day MM". Priyanka, again, hid Malti's face with a white heard emoji.

Check out more pictures here:

Priyanka also made a video montage of the pictures and shared it in the reels section. She captioned it "Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgUj8Aps-JV/

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick embraced parenthood in January this year as they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

