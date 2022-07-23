Suriya Sivakumar is one of the most versatile actors of Tamil Cinema. It is his sheer talent that has established him as one of the most sought after actors. Suriya is one among the most hardworking actors of his generation. He has done versatile roles over the years, starting off in 1997 with Nerukku Ner, but landed his breakthrough role in 2001 with Nandha and two years later he tasted box office success with Kaakha Kaakha. It took him more than two decades to bag him his first National Award, but it came in at the best time. On July 22, the winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced and Suriya won the Best Actor honour for his impeccable performance in the movie Soorarai Pottru. 68th National Film Awards: Twitterati Feels Suriya Deserves To Win Best Actor Award For His Performance In Soorarai Pottru.

What a perfect pre-birthday gift and blessing has been bestowed upon Tamil superstar Suriya! It indeed calls for double celebration not just for him and his family, but also for his fans across the globe. For the unversed, during the promotions of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya had given a word saying, “I’ll make Anbaana fans proud”, and he did it! In fact, Soorarai Pottru won five prestigious titles including Suriya’s Best Actor award. The Sudha Kongara directorial won the Best Feature Film Award too. 68th National Film Awards: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Wins Five Prestigious Awards; Twitterati Says The Tamil Superstar Received The Best Birthday Gift.

Suriya has done many commercial films over the years, but the audience got to watch a different version of the superstar with Soorarai Pottru. He played his role Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara with much conviction. Fans were thrilled about watching the film in cinema halls, when theatres functioned with 50 percent occupancy amid COVID-19 pandemic. But Suriya, who was also bankrolling the film, made a bold decision. It was announced that the film wouldn’t have theatrical release, instead Soorarai Pottru would directly be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The team members’ efforts just did not go down in vain. From the screenplay, direction, performances and other technical aspects, Soorarai Pottru received critical acclaim. On the occasion of the Suriya’s 47th birthday today, let’s take a look at the five best scenes of him from this award-winning movie. 68th National Film Awards: Suriya For Soorarai Pottru And Ajay Devgn For Tanhaji Share Best Actor Award.

The Painful Airport Scene

When Maara gets to know that his father is on his deathbed, with his colleagues’ financial help at the Air Force, he tries to book a flight home. But as the flight ticket booking amount falls insufficient, he is seen pleading to the strangers to help him so that he can book a flight, but to no avail. This scene not just left many teary-eyed, but it was one of the most painful and relatable situations for many.

The Meet With The President

A journalist named Chitra (Vinodhini Vaidyanathan) is seen putting everything at stake to help Maara. This scene is particularly important because it gives a ray of hope, showcasing the lengths to which an individual could go to accomplish his dreams. It is another anxious scene from the film as one gets to see how Maara gets through to meet the President of India and urges him to help in getting acquiring the license for his low-cost airline.

Marriage Proposal

Amidst the tensions, there are light-hearted moments too in Soorarai Pottru. Bommi (Aparna Balamurali, also a National Award-winning actress) is seen doing promotional activities for her bakery business in an auto and that’s when Maara chases her on bike and asks her for marriage. Well, the scene definitely made our hearts smile.

Pitching Idea To Paresh Goswami

Maara is trying his best to make his low-cost airline idea a success. But time and again, he gets humiliated or shunned in return by the authorities. He decides to travel with Paresh Goswami and pitches him the idea of making airline travel accessible to all, but the latter turns him down saying that the poor shouldn’t travel with the rich.

Sheer Happiness – Deccan Air Becomes A Success

Maara’s efforts finally bore fruit and his dream of starting low-cost airline gets fulfilled. The scene would not just make one emotional, but also make one’s heart swell with joy. It was the moment when the poor farmers and Maara’s family too travelled in that flight. The tears of happiness in their eyes just can’t be explained in words.

Soorarai Pottru was one of the best films of Suriya in a long time and we just cannot wait to watch him in more such kind of movies. Here’s wishing the National Award winning actor, Suriya Sivakumar, a very happy birthday and many such power-packed projects in the future.

