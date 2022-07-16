New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja will be a part of megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Mega154'. Director KS Ravindra on Saturday treated mega mass fans with exciting news on his social media account.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Balupu' filmmaker dropped the news with a thrilling entry of Ravi Teja.

Also Read | Malayankunju: Suriya Opens Up About Fahadh Faasil's Upcoming Film's Trailer, Says 'Blown by the Footage of This Truly Different Attempt!'.

Sharing the video, Bobby welcomed Ravi Teja with a special note. He wrote, "One Man made me Dream of Cinema & The other Man Made my dream come true! Welcoming my First HERO, The Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu on board to our Favourite Hero, Mega @KChiruTweet' #MEGA154."

"A Surreal Moment for me to direct 2 of my fav stars together. I Promise u all a guaranteed #MegaMass Poonakaalu in theatres with #MEGA154," he added.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Kartik Aaryan and Pats His Cheeks at an Event, Fans Call Him 'True Rockstar' (Watch Video).

In the video clip, the 'Khiladi' was seen making a grand entry on the 'Mega154' sets and began the shoot with superstar Chiranjeevi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgEe4VcgXaU/

He was heard saying, "Annayya" while knocking on the door of the vanity van. Chiranjeevi in return replies "Hi Brother, welcome."

At the end of the video, Ravi Teja says, "Mega mass combo begins."

Ravi Teja also tweeted. He wrote, Extremely Happy & Delighted to be a Part of Annaya, Megastar @KChiruTweets, gari film after many Long Years. Excited to have all the FUN with him on sets. Thank you @dirbobby & @MythriOfficial for making me a part! Let the #Mega154 Poonakaalu Begin."

Film critic and Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

"RAVI TEJA JOINS CHIRANJEEVI IN BOBBY - MYTHRI NEW FILM... #RaviTeja joins the cast of #Chiranjeevi's 154th film, directed by #Bobby... #RaviTeja is enacting a powerful and lengthy role in #Mega154, has already joined the shoot... Costars #ShrutiHaasan... Produced by #MythriMovieMakers."

Ravi Teja is enacting a powerful and lengthy role in Bobby's directorial 'Mega154'. The film also stars Shruti Haasan. Produced by Mythri movie makers. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

The movie is slated to release in January 2023.

Are you excited to watch the duo on the screen again? (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)