London [UK], June 20 (ANI): American singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to an assault charge over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court, the Grammy-winning artist denied accusations that he attempted to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, on February 19, 2023, as per CNN.

Brown confirmed his name and date of birth before entering his plea, saying: "Not guilty ma'am" during the hearing at Southwark Crown Court, according to PA Media news agency. His co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, a US national who turned 39 on the day of the hearing, denied the same charge.

The pair are further charged with assaulting Diaw occasioning him actual bodily harm. Brown also faces one count of having an offensive weapon - a bottle - in a public place. They were not asked to enter pleas on those counts, with a further court hearing set for July 11, according to CNN.

Approximately 20 spectators - many reportedly fans of the R&B singer - sat in the public gallery behind the dock for Friday's hearing, according to PA Media.

Brown was arrested at Manchester's Lowry Hotel at 2 a.m. on May 15 this year by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.Later, he was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 21.

The 36-year-old has continued performing on his international tour while on conditional bail. Brown is set to perform in London this weekend at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (ANI)

