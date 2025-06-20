Gareth Edwards directs the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, which also serves as a standalone sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, this new dino-adventure returns to the island setting, with humans now confronting even deadlier mutant breeds of a species extinct for millions of years. David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World, has returned to pen the screenplay of the new film. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: What’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Raft Scene? New BTS Trailer Confirms Inclusion of Famous Sequence in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Film (Watch Video).

Jurassic World Rebirth had its world premiere on June 17, 2025, in London, and the first reactions have already begun pouring in. Most are overwhelmingly positive, with praise for Gareth Edwards’ direction, the impressive practical effects, and several standout action sequences. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s performances have also been highlighted as strong points.

Positive Reactions for 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Adore the Practical Movie Magic

Jaws Comparisons Are Apt, but Even Better

'Most Spielberg Like Directed Jurassic World Film'

'The Film Is Gorgeous'

'Fantastic Addition to the Franchise'

That said, some critics have expressed reservations, with one dismissing the film as ‘blah’ and another labelling it an unnecessary continuation marred by glaring flaws. ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’: From Quetzalcoatlus to Tyrannosaurus Rex; Meet the 7 Dinosaurs Ready to Unleash Apocalyptic Terror in Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali’s Film.

Negative Reactions for  'Jurassic World Rebirth'

‘Movie Just Feels Blah’

‘Shallow and an Unnecessary Entry’

‘Is a Movie’

A clearer picture of Jurassic World Rebirth’s reception will emerge once the official review embargo lifts.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jurassic World Rebirth':

Despite declining critical consensus, the Jurassic World films have consistently been box office gold, with nearly every entry surpassing the USD 1 billion mark worldwide. Releasing in theatres globally on July 2, Jurassic World Rebirth faces stiff competition that month, with two other major releases—James Gunn’s Superman (July 11) and Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) - also vying for global audience attention.

