Gareth Edwards directs the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, which also serves as a standalone sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, this new dino-adventure returns to the island setting, with humans now confronting even deadlier mutant breeds of a species extinct for millions of years. David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World, has returned to pen the screenplay of the new film. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: What’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Raft Scene? New BTS Trailer Confirms Inclusion of Famous Sequence in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Film (Watch Video).

Jurassic World Rebirth had its world premiere on June 17, 2025, in London, and the first reactions have already begun pouring in. Most are overwhelmingly positive, with praise for Gareth Edwards’ direction, the impressive practical effects, and several standout action sequences. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s performances have also been highlighted as strong points.

Positive Reactions for 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Adore the Practical Movie Magic

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a winner! Gareth Edwards knew just how to bring a Jurassic story to screen. I adore the practical movie magic of the original film. Over the years, the franchise has embraced more CGI. Rebirth is indeed loaded with effects-heavy set pieces, but those… pic.twitter.com/uiVnKvzO73 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2025

Jaws Comparisons Are Apt, but Even Better

For those wondering: Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johannson, & Johnathan Bailey are a golden trio of leads. Ali & Scarlett’s Duncan & Zora have a lot of heart / sensitivity you dont see coming. The Jaws comparisons are apt, but even better.#JurassicWorldRebirth #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/QapXjTpHIn — 🦁LionLikesRubyRose (@LionJurassic) June 19, 2025

'Most Spielberg Like Directed Jurassic World Film'

If you’re a fan of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, or Fallen Kingdom’s Isla Nublar scenes, you’ll love Rebirth. This is the most Spielberg like directed Jurassic World film with a tight contained story. Atm: I love it#JurassicWorldRebirth #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/YfEFl0RhzC — 🦁LionLikesRubyRose (@LionJurassic) June 19, 2025

'The Film Is Gorgeous'

#JurassicWorldRebirth is everything you want. The plot can be silly but who cares. The film is gorgeous, the dinosaurs are AWESOME, and Jonathan Bailey may be one of my new favorite actors. My heart was racing and there was a moment where I was so happy I wanted to cheer. 🥲 https://t.co/Z3I97ey2J3 pic.twitter.com/1NUbUY5nli — TheConnorWebb (@TheConnorWeb) June 19, 2025

'Fantastic Addition to the Franchise'

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a fantastic addition to the franchise, delivering everything you want and MORE! From the action to the cinematography, Gareth Edwards knows how to craft a great dinosaur movie. This one captures the spirit of the originals and pulls you right back in. pic.twitter.com/LJ9D1cQMMQ — Draven (@DravenReacts) June 19, 2025

That said, some critics have expressed reservations, with one dismissing the film as ‘blah’ and another labelling it an unnecessary continuation marred by glaring flaws. ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’: From Quetzalcoatlus to Tyrannosaurus Rex; Meet the 7 Dinosaurs Ready to Unleash Apocalyptic Terror in Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali’s Film.

Negative Reactions for 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

‘Movie Just Feels Blah’

#JurassicWorldRebirth had a solid concept—mutated dinosaurs on a new island. I was intrigued. But the movie just feels blah. It’s a string of forgettable scenes that go nowhere. One river sequence stood out, but the rest blurs together. The characters are dull, there’s zero… pic.twitter.com/sbixVD10Ad — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) June 19, 2025

‘Shallow and an Unnecessary Entry’

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a shallow and an unnecessary entry in the Jurassic Park universe. The action and the cool cinematic shots doesn’t help the film overcome the GLARING flaws within its characters and the bland narrative that will leave audiences feeling empty in the end. pic.twitter.com/QVkvahmJuA — Bill :) (@BilliamSan) June 19, 2025

‘Is a Movie’

Welp...#JurassicWorldRebirth is a movie. It has that going for it. pic.twitter.com/9fXbxInkeN — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 18, 2025

A clearer picture of Jurassic World Rebirth’s reception will emerge once the official review embargo lifts.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jurassic World Rebirth':

Despite declining critical consensus, the Jurassic World films have consistently been box office gold, with nearly every entry surpassing the USD 1 billion mark worldwide. Releasing in theatres globally on July 2, Jurassic World Rebirth faces stiff competition that month, with two other major releases—James Gunn’s Superman (July 11) and Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) - also vying for global audience attention.

