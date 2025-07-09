Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): The much-loved orange cat is making a comeback. Actor Chris Pratt is all set to voice Garfield once again in a sequel to 2024's The Garfield Movie, which made more than $230 million at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Released by Sony Pictures (except in China), the original film reintroduced the iconic comic strip character to a new generation of audiences. Following its success, the team behind the film is now ready for round two.

Alcon Entertainment's co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson will return as producers, along with John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, and Pratt himself. Prime Focus Studios, led by Namit Malhotra, will co-produce the film, while DNEG Animation will again handle the animation work, as it did in the first film.

The rights to Garfield were acquired by Alcon from the character's creator, Jim Davis, before the first film began. Davis will continue as executive producer for the sequel, alongside Bridget McMeel from Amuse.

A writer and director for the sequel have not yet been announced, and the team is currently searching for the right people to take on those roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Pratt, known for roles in 'Jurassic World' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' will add another animated film to his growing list of projects. He is also working on Mercy for Amazon, MGM and Way Of The Warrior Kid for Apple and Skydance. (ANI)

