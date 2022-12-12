Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) A prayer meeting remembering late veteran actor and CINTAA president Vikram Gokhale will be held here on December 21, association's general secretary Amit Behl said on Monday.

Gokhale, an actor who was equally at home in theatre, television and movies in Marathi and Hindi, died at a Pune hospital on November 26 due to multiple organ failure. He was 77.

Also Read | Singer Charlie Puth Goes Pantless in New Insta Pic; Covers His 'Manhood' With Cereal Box and His Face With Nebulizer!.

In a statement, Behl said Gokhale's demise is a huge loss for the Indian film fraternity.

"November 26 was an extremely sad day for all of us when our loving and caring Vikram Gokhle ji left for his heavenly abode. An actor par excellence and as CINTAA president, he was truly our guiding force. In fact, the whole fraternity has lost a stalwart.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Coolest., Swaggiest, Humblest Star of Stars' Thalaivar.

"An eye for detail, he only wished well for our community as a whole. Be it a producer, director, writer or a technician, late Vikram ji was equally concerned. As our remembrance and fond memories of such a great soul, CINTAA has organised a prayer meet on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022," the actor-CINTAA general secretary said in the statement.

The prayer meeting will be held at 4.30 pm at the Juhu-based ISKCON Auditorium, added Behl.

Gokhale's acting credits include films such as "Natsamrat", "Anumati", "Agneepath", "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", TV shows "Udaan", "Alpviram", "Sanjivani", and "Virrudh", as well as web series "Avrodh: The Siege Within".

The actor is survived by wife and two daughters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)