Los Angeles, Mar 18 (PTI) Hollywood star Colin Farrell is in negotiations to star in DC Studios war movie "Sgt Rock", to be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the "Penguin" actor will be taking on the lead role in the movie, based on the comic book of the same.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, "Sgt Rock" is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959. He is described as "a tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company, with the unit's exploits delighting readers for decades as one of DC's longest-running books".

Earlier, former James Bond star Daniel Craig was considered for the role but never officially committed. He withdrew from consideration in February.

The film has a script from Justin Kuritzkes, who wrote Guadagnino's "Queer" and "Challengers". DC Studios hopes to start shooting "Sgt Rock" in summer in the UK.

Farrell joined the world of DC as the ruthless crime lord Oswald "Oz" Cobb aka Penguin in 2022's blockbuster “The Batman", starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

He later reprised the character in the spinoff series The Penguin, which premiered on HBO in 2024 to critical acclaim. His performance earned him trophies at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Saturn Awards. PTI

