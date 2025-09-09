New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhiites, get ready to witness a special edition of Comic Con this December in your city.

The annual pop culture phenomenon is set to come back with three days of cosplay, comics, gaming, and memorable fan experiences in the national capital from December 5-7.

Over the years, Comic Con India has welcomed renowned creators and guests such as Ryan North (bestselling author, Marvel's Squirrel Girl), Eisner Award-winning artist Jason Loo, Dan Parent (Archie Comics), and David Lloyd (co-creator of V for Vendetta), among many others. It also saw acclaimed Japanese voice actors like Kappei Yamaguchi (One Piece), Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), and even Demon Slayer producer Yuma Takahashi, read a press note.

On what audience can expect from the upcoming edition, Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, said, "Delhi Comic Con has always been close to my heart because of the fans who make it what it is. Every year, I see people walk in with months of work behind their costumes, artists proudly showing their first printed comics, and groups of friends who plan the entire weekend around this festival. There is a warmth and excitement in Delhi that makes you feel like you are part of one big family. For me, the most special part is watching someone's eyes light up when they find a story, a character, or a community that feels like home. That is what Delhi Comic Con is all about, and I cannot wait to see it come alive again this December."

Delhi Comic Con will be held at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla. (ANI)

