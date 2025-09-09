The reality show Rise and Fall continues to stir excitement with its dramatic twists and star-studded lineup. A new promo has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a tense showdown between actor Arjun Bijlani and contestant Akriti Negi during a nomination task. ‘Rise and Fall’: Comedian and Actor, Kiku Sharda Indulges in Major Face-Off With Co-Contestant Arbaz Patel on Show.

Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi Clash in Nominations

The heated moment began when Akriti voiced her opinion on who deserved to be nominated, pointing out flaws in task performance. Arjun, visibly annoyed, retorted that she should have proved her strategy during the task itself. Things escalated when Akriti mocked him, saying, “Haan, ban gaye hero?” to which Arjun fired back, “Main hero hi hoon, aur tum kabhi heroine nahi banogi tumhari ye attitude se,” (I am a hero and with this attitude you will never become a heroine).

Watch ‘Rise and Fall’ Promo:

Fans Divided Over Arjun Bijlani’s Comment

The spat has sparked divided reactions on social media. While some viewers applauded Arjun’s straightforwardness, others slammed his comment as too harsh. One fan wrote, “Arjun needs to chill, that was too much,” while another added, “Akriti standing up for herself is what we needed!” ‘Rise and Fall’: Anaya Bangar Opens Up About Her Cricketing Journey in Candid Chat With Dhanashree Verma on Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show (Watch Video)

Watch 'Rise and Fall'

The episode is now highly anticipated as fans predict this conflict could alter the game’s dynamics. Rise and Fall features an ensemble cast including Nikki Tamboli, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Pawan Singh and more, alongside Arjun and Akriti. The show promises 42 days of unpredictable twists, shifting alliances and power struggles. Rise and Fall airs daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

