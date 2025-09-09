These actors were once reliable box office draws, with some delivering solid hits as recently as 2020. Then the pandemic struck, keeping audiences at home and exposing them to cinema from other languages. Suddenly, Bollywood’s formula began to look stale, with viewers realising that star-driven projects often lacked creative spark. By the time theatres reopened in late 2021, the industry’s box office game had shifted dramatically. Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies This Year – Sadly, Not All Are Hits!

Take Shah Rukh Khan, for instance. Before the pandemic, he was going through a lean phase after the failures of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero. But in 2023, he staged a stunning comeback, delivering back-to-back industry blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan, followed by a hit in Dunki. Sunny Deol, who had been out of the box office race for nearly two decades, bounced back with the massive success of Gadar 2. But not everyone was as fortunate.

Actors like Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and even Vicky Kaushal have had their share of flops post-pandemic, but they also managed to deliver hits. Aamir Khan may not be delivering industry hits now, but his last film - Sitaare Zameen Par - was a safe hit, so for the time being, he is excluded in the below list.

The bigger concern lies with stars who were considered safe bets before 2020 but are now struggling to find success. (Considering movie releasese since November 2021). Like these 10 below...

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan in Sikandar

Once infallible at the box office, Salman Khan could deliver hits even when critics slammed his films. Post-2021, however, both critics and audiences seem united in rejecting his movies. Of his four recent releases - Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3 and Sikandar - only Tiger 3 managed to be an average success, while the others flopped.

2. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4

What went wrong with Tiger Shroff? He was once seen as one of Bollywood’s most promising stars, leading his own franchise with Baaghi. While Baaghi 3 underperformed, its truncated run was blamed on the lockdown. Since then, things have gone downhill. Heropanti 2, Ganapath – A Hero Is Born and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan all failed, and even Baaghi 4, his latest release, could not draw in audiences. ‘Baaghi 4’ Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s Ultra-Violent Showdown Is a ‘Bloody’ Disappointment!

3. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan in War 2

Hrithik Roshan, known for his selective approach, has had three releases post-pandemic. Both Vikram Vedha and Fighter underperformed due to their high budgets, while War 2 is being labelled the first major flop of YRF’s Spy Universe, collecting only INR 184.90 crore in India. ‘War 2’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Actioner Failed To Impress in Theatres.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana once guaranteed success with his small-town comedies. But after 2021, he faced four consecutive flops - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero. His only saving grace was Dream Girl 2 (INR 104.90 crore), though it fell short compared to its predecessor (INR 142.26 crore). Fans are now hoping his entry into Maddock’s Supernatural Universe with Thama brings better luck.

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2

To be fair, Akshay Kumar has delivered more hits than most others on this list post-pandemic, but his strike rate has fallen sharply compared to pre-2020. While he scored with Sooryavanshi and OMG 2, he also delivered a staggering 12 disappointments, including Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5.

6. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Shahid Kapoor’s pre-pandemic blockbuster Kabir Singh raised expectations, but his recent run has been underwhelming. Post-2020, he delivered two flops - Jersey and Deva - while Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya managed only an average run.

7. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in Cirkus

Ranveer Singh managed a hit with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, largely thanks to its overseas performance. However, his other recent outings - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus - were box office disappointments, making his pre-2020 streak of consistent hits a distant memory. Still, his upcoming Dhurandhar looks promising, boosted by a strong teaser.

8. John Abraham

John Abraham in The Diplomat

John Abraham was never the most consistent star, but he often struck gold with moderately budgeted thrillers. Since November 2021, however, films like Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack – Part I, Ek Villain Returns, Vedaa and The Diplomat have all underperformed.

9. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan in Baby John

Once touted as the heir to Salman Khan and Govinda, Varun Dhawan was known for delivering entertaining hits. In the post-pandemic phase, however, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya underperformed, while Baby John outright flopped, leaving him struggling to regain his old form.

10. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra hasn’t had a bona fide hit since Kapoor & Sons in 2016. Post-pandemic, he added to his streak of disappointments with Thank God and Yodha, while his latest outing, Param Sundari, has also underperformed.

The pandemic didn’t just change audience viewing habits - it reshaped Bollywood’s entire box office landscape. With streaming offering variety and regional cinema stepping up, Bollywood stars can no longer rely solely on name recognition. Success now depends on fresh storytelling, strong scripts and audience connection. The post-2020 era has proved that stardom alone isn’t enough to guarantee a hit.

