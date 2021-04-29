Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bollywood veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

"Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," confirmed Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

According to the sources, the 74-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night following breathing issues. His COVID-19 report came positive today.

There has been no official statement released by the Kapoor family yet.

The second wave of coronavirus has severely hit India and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases were recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

