Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Renowned singers such as Daler Mehndi, Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Gippy Grewal are all set to come to Gurugram to enthrall the Delhi-NCR crowd with their music talent.

They will perform at Bollywood Music Project 2025 (BMP) on February 21st and 22nd at the Backyard Sports Club. This year's festival, themed 'All The Hits, All The Feels', aims to celebrate "the rich cultural tapestry and universal appeal of Indian music, showcasing its diverse styles and nuanced soundscapes."

Excited about the gig, Badshah in a press note shared, "Bollywood music is constantly evolving, pushing boundaries and embracing new sounds, and the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 reflects that perfectly. It's a remarkable platform that cuts across geographies and generations and I'm thrilled to be a part of this celebration that pays homage to Bollywood music, and to connect with the incredible fans in Gurugram who have always supported my journey."

Neha Kakkar added, "...Bollywood Music Project 2025 isn't just about the music; it's about the energy, the connection, the feeling that only live Bollywood music can create. I'm bringing all my hits, and I'm so thrilled to share this incredible night with the amazing fans in Gurugram--are you guys ready to rock n roll?!"

According to Gippy Grewal, the particular event "perfectly captures the incredible diversity of sounds and styles of Bollywood music"

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this celebration and look forward to sharing my unique sound with the audience in Gurugram," he shared.

The lineup also features unique acts like indie fusion duo Khosla Raghu and the underground electronica act Prodigy 360. The exploration of genres such as hip-hop, Punjabi, sufi, pop, funk, folk, devotional, classical, ghazal, and electronica will further be amplified with performances by Hargun Kaur, Oh Womaniya, Basant Kur, Devender Pal Singh, Wazir Patar and Josh Brar. The festival will also highlight rising stars like Varun Jain, Tanishka Bahl, Khushaara, Bhoomika Bisht, Badal + Skip, Agsy, GD47and Mrunal Shankar.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR audience is waiting for British singer Ed Sheeran's concert, which is scheduled to be held on February 15. (ANI)

