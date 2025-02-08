Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of January 16. He underwent emergency surgery and was discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days later. Using CCTV footage, Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad as the primary suspect. As officials continue to investigate the case, rumours have surfaced regarding the impact of the incident on Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s relationship. Amid these speculations, Kareena reshared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story on February 8, touching on ‘marriages and divorces’. After Stabbing Incident, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Urge Paparazzi To Stop Photographing Their Sons Taimur and Jeh Over Security Concerns.

Along with the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan added the phrase: “You’ll never truly understand.” The message read: “Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting. Until it actually happens to you, Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it’s your turn.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Cryptic Insta Story

Speculations About ‘Saifeena’s’ Relationship

Earlier, FPJ cited an astrologer’s prediction about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s marital status, as well as Saif’s health. The astrologer, analysing their elder son Taimur’s chart, claimed that Saif’s injuries have significantly impacted his lower back. He further predicted that Saif might need to travel abroad for surgery around June 2025 for a lower back or hip injury—potentially linked to the January 16 attack. Additionally, the astrologer suggested that Taimur’s chart indicates a “rough patch” in his parents’ marriage, hinting at a possible separation by the end of the year, though it remains uncertain whether it would lead to a permanent split or divorce. Saba Pataudi Seeks Divine Protection for Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh with ‘Qu'ran Khwani and Sadqa’ After Attack Incident (View Pic).

Twinkle Khanna’s Post Defending Kareena Kapoor Khan

KRK’s Analysis Over Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

1) Saif Ali Khan came back from hospital 100% fit after 48 hours only. 2) Police did not charge attacker with attempt to murder crime. 3) Arrested person face doesn’t match with CCTV guy. Even though that CCTV footage is not from Saif’s floor. 4) A very weak Attacker stabbed Saif… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2025

Twinkle Khanna previously defended Kareena Kapoor Khan when the actress faced baseless allegations of being intoxicated on the night of the attack. Khanna took a stand against the societal tendency to blame wives for their husbands’ misfortunes. Additionally, KRK (Kamaal R Khan) shared his own controversial analysis of the incident, implying that no intruder had entered the house and that Kareena and Saif had a fight that night.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have not addressed these ongoing speculations, the actress’ cryptic post has sparked curiosity, leaving fans wondering whether it was her subtle response to trolls or if she was hinting at something deeper.

