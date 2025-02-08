Mysuru, February 8: In a tragic incident, a reality show star lost her life in a fatal car accident in Mysuru late on February 7. Aleesha, aged 35, a popular dancer and television personality, was travelling to Bengaluru with her husband, Jobin, when their car lost control and crashed. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, her condition worsened, and she was shifted to Kerala for better treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during transit, leaving her family and fans in shock. Karnataka Road Accident: 3 Students Among 14 Killed in 2 Separate Accidents in Karwar and Raichur, CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Deaths (Pics and Videos).

Survived by her young daughter, Elina Edviga Jobin, Aleesha was a well-known dance instructor who ran a dance school named ABCD. As per a report by Manorama, the accident occurred when the couple’s car lost control near Mysuru, leading to a severe crash. While Jobin sustained only minor injuries, Aleesha suffered critical head trauma. Relatives alleged that the local hospital lacked adequate treatment facilities, prompting the decision to shift her to Kerala. Unfortunately, she passed away before reaching the hospital. Kochi: Woman Riding Scooter Takes Wrong Turn on Kerala Road, Triggers Collision Involving Multiple Vehicles; Video Goes Viral.

According to a Mathrubhumi report, Aleesha was a well-known performer and the owner of a dance school named ABCD in Mananthavady, Wayanad. She had gained popularity through various television reality shows and had built a strong fan following. Born to retired sub-inspector Jose and Reena, she was deeply passionate about dance and had trained numerous students. Authorities are investigating the accident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Her funeral is expected to take place in her hometown, with family, friends, and fans paying their last respects.

