Driving away her fans' Monday blues, actor Deepika Padukone shared a sweet picture of her morning view that features none other than her beau-- Ranveer Singh. In the image, Ranveer can be seen sleeping with his face covered with a grey hoodie.

"My Morning View!@ranveersingh- Yours Truly," Deepika captioned the image which was clicked by her. Fans were left in the awe of the couple's cute PDA moment. Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Awwww." Another one wrote, "Craving for such morning view."

Check Out Deepika's Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple has a lot of projects in their kitty. Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake.

On the other hand, Ranveer will feature in '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

