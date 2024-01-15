Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' are all set to unveil the film's official trailer on Monday.

However, it looks like the lead actor of the film Deepika Padukone will not be attending the film's trailer launch event.

On Monday morning, the 'Piku' actor took to her Instagram and wrote on her stories, "Will miss my Squadron, "followed by three emoticons that indicate that the actor might have a fever.

She also sent best wishes to team 'Fighter' and wrote, "Good Luck team #Figthter #FighterTrailer."

The official trailer of the film will be out on January 15 at 12 noon.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 25.

The film marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The one minute, 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film 'War 2'.

Deepika also has the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD', and 'The Intern' in her kitty. (ANI)

