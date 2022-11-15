Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived in Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday for the shooting of his upcoming movie Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot in Fighter, for which he will train and shoot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers. Fighter Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s Actioner to Hit Big Screens on 25 January, 2024 (View Poster).

It has been learnt that Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in film, the shoot for which will commence on November 18. Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film. The official Instagram handle of the production house shared a picture of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand, standing next to a private plane as they pose for a picture.

Check Out the Post Below:

Hrithik was donning an all-black outfit in the photo while the director sported a hoodie and jeans. The production house captioned the picture, "And it begins#Fighter."

