Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): After celebrating New Year and birthday, Deepika Padukone on Tuesday returned to Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh and daughter Dua.

The couple was captured by the paps as they made their way to the car. Both Ranveer and Deepika stopped for the shutterbugs and happily posed for them.

Deepika looked uber cool in an oversized striped shirt and baggy trousers. She completed her look with a sleek bun. On the other hand, Ranveer sported an all-black outfit featuring a fit shirt layered over a black T-shirt. Both husband and wife twinned in black glasses.

Deepika also thanked the paps when one of them wished her a belated happy birthday.

Ranveer and Deepika embarked on the journey of parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl, Dua last year.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.

The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

As for their work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

