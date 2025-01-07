The Academy has revealed its list of movies that are eligible to compete for Oscars 2025 Best Film nominations. Among the 207 films selected, you can find seven Indian movies in there. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light (Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha), Shuchi Talati's Girls Will Be Girls (Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti), Blessy's Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life (Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul), Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (starring himself), Sandhya Suri's Santosh (Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar), Indira Dhar Mukkherjee's Putul (Mumtaz Sorcar, Tanushree Shankar) and Siva's Kanguva (Suriya, Disha Patani). Oscars 2025: India’s Hindi Film ‘Santosh’ Shortlisted for Best International Feature Film.

As expected, the PR teams for some of these films have been quick to celebrate this news as a proud moment for Indian cinema. While fans might feel the excitement is warranted, those familiar with how the Academy operates understand that being on this eligibility list is just the first step—not yet a reason to celebrate.

How AMPAS Determines Eligibility for Oscars 2025

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) invites filmmakers and studios from around the world to submit their films for consideration. Eligible films are then selected based on the following criteria:

1. Release Date

The film must have been released in the previous calendar year (e.g., for the 2025 Oscars, the film must have been released in 2024).

2. Theatrical Release

The film must have a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a commercial cinema in at least one of six major US metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, or Atlanta.

3. Length

The film must be at least 40 minutes long to qualify as a feature film.

4. Technical Standards

The film must meet specific frame rate and resolution standards.

If these criteria are met, the film becomes eligible for the Oscars, regardless of its language, country of origin, or critical and commercial reception. This explains how films like Kanguva or Swatantrya Veer Savarkar made it to the list; all it takes is an enthusiastic distributor arranging a one-week theatrical release in one of the aforementioned US cities. Fact Check: Is Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Selected As India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2025? Here’s the Truth!

Diversity Clause for Oscars Best Picture Eligibility

In addition to the above, the Academy has introduced a diversity clause for films aiming for Best Picture nominations (to avoid #OscarsSoWhite controversy). To qualify, films must meet at least two out of four standards, outlined below, and submit these details in the Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form:

Standard A: On-Screen Representation, Themes, and Narratives

A film must fulfil at least one of the following:

1. Lead or Supporting Actor: At least one lead or significant supporting actor must belong to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

2. Ensemble Cast: At least 30% of secondary or minor roles must be filled by underrepresented groups, such as women, racial/ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, or people with disabilities.

3. Main Storyline or Theme: The film’s main narrative must focus on an underrepresented group.

Standard B: Creative Leadership and Project Team

A film must fulfil at least one of the following:

1. Department Heads: At least two department heads (eg director, cinematographer, composer) must be from underrepresented groups, with at least one being from a racial/ethnic minority.

2. Other Key Roles: At least six key technical roles must be from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups.

3. Overall Crew Composition: At least 30% of the film's crew must be from underrepresented groups.

Standard C: Industry Access and Opportunities

1. Paid Apprenticeships/Internships: The studio must offer opportunities to underrepresented groups in multiple departments.

2. Training Opportunities: The studio must provide skill development initiatives for underrepresented groups.

Standard D: Audience Development

The studio must have senior executives from underrepresented groups in marketing, publicity, or distribution roles.

Indian films often naturally align with these standards due to their predominantly Indian cast, crew, and audience focus. However, this can pose a greater challenge for some Hollywood productions. For instance, Madame Web was reportedly ineligible for Best Picture in 2025 despite meeting release criteria, as it failed to satisfy three of the four diversity standards. You can read the eligibility conditions for Oscars 2025 in detail here.

Also check out the full list of eligible Best Picture nominees for Oscars 2025.

What’s Next for Selected Films?

Now that these films are eligible, Academy members worldwide will screen them, either through private screenings or screeners sent directly to them. Members then cast their votes, selecting up to five films each. From these votes, the Academy will shortlist 8–10 films for the final Best Picture nominations, depending on the year’s rules.

