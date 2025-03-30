Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Bruce Glover, a prolific actor with a career spanning over six decades, has passed away at the age of 92.

His son, Crispin Glover, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt tribute to his father.

Born on May 2, 1932, in Chicago, Glover's early interests lay in performance, painting, and football.

However, it was his chance encounter with a fellow art student that led him to don a 100-pound gorilla suit for a stripping act, marking the beginning of his acting career.

Glover's journey was briefly interrupted by his service in the US Army during the Korean War.

Upon his return, he began performing in local theater productions, eventually making his way to Broadway.

He shared the stage with legendary actresses Bette Davis and Anne Bancroft in productions such as 'The Night of the Iguana' and 'Mother Courage and Her Children.'

Glover's extensive television credits include appearances in iconic shows such as 'Perry Mason,' 'Mission: Impossible,' and 'The A-Team.'

His film career includes notable roles in 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971), 'Chinatown' (1974), and 'Ghost World' (2001).

Glover collaborated with his late wife, Betty, and his son, Crispin, on several projects, including the 2007 indie drama 'It Is Fine! Everything Is Fine.'

Crispin Glover remembered his father fondly, sharing a series of photos and a family picture on Instagram.

"Bruce Herbert Glover, May 2, 1932 - March 12, 2025," he captioned the post. (ANI)

